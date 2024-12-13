The Red Wings hope that Lyon (lower body) will be able to return for Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lyon has been sidelined since late November due to a lower-body injury, but he appears to be trending toward a return. His return would come at a beneficial time, as Cam Talbot exited Friday's practice session due to a lower-body injury, and it's unclear how much time he'll miss. Ville Husso will start at home against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, while the Red Wings will need to call up another netminder to serve as Husso's backup.