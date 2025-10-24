Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Eight-game point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larkin scored a goal Thursday in a 7-2 loss to the Islanders.
Larkin extended his season-opening point streak to eight games (six goals, seven assists). The goal came on the power play when he knocked in his own rebound after his original backhand trickled behind David Rittich.
