Larkin scored a goal and took three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Larkin went five straight games without a goal between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7, but he has left those woes behind him after finding the back of the net in each of his last three games. This time, Larkin did it with a wrister at the 5:56 mark of the second period. Larkin has been one of the most productive players on offense for the Red Wings with 11 goals and 22 total points in 18 appearances.