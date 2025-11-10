Larkin scored a goal and put seven shots on target in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Chicago.

Larkin's tally was one of the lone bright spots of the game for Detroit's offense, which has scored just two goals in the team's last three games. Overall, the 29-year-old Larkin has nine goals, 19 points and 51 shots on net across 16 games this season. While his scoring pace has slowed over the past two weeks, Larkin still finds himself in the top-20 across the league in total points. He's also tied for 20th in shots on goal and should remain a high-level option in all fantasy formats with his consistent scoring track record.