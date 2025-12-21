Larkin scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Larkin ended a four-game slump with the empty-netter. The 29-year-old is 10 games removed from his last multi-point effort, but the Red Wings are still finding ways to get results even with their captain's scoring pace slipping in December. For the season, Larkin is at 18 goals, 34 points, 110 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 36 appearances.