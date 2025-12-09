Larkin scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Larkin's six-game point streak ended Saturday in Seattle, but he was able to get back on the scoresheet one game later. The 29-year-old has four goals and four assists over his last eight outings. On the year, he's up to 16 tallies, 32 points, 96 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 30 appearances.