Larkin scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Larkin picked up his first multi-point effort since Oct. 28 versus the Blues. The 29-year-old center got involved late, providing an insurance goal at 5:06 of the third period before setting up Alex DeBrincat's empty-netter later in the frame. Larkin is up to 10 goals, 11 helpers, 55 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 17 appearances, but he's been a little quieter with just four points over five outings in November.