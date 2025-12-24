Larkin scored twice Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.

Larkin extinguished the Stars' hopes with a game-tying power-play goal with 4:03 left, and then he beat Casey DeSmith with a wrist shot from the high slot just 34 seconds into the overtime frame. Larkin has three goals in his last three games after a four-game drought. His shooting percentage remains bloated at 17.2, which is significantly higher than his 11.2 career average. But he's showing no signs of slowing down. Larkin has 20 goals, 16 assists and 116 shots in 38 games.