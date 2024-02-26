Reimer made 33 saves on 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Reimer was the busier of the two netminders, facing 35 shots, including three in overtime, to get the better of Peter Mrazek in the goaltending duel. The only two goals allowed by Reimer were in the second period, including a late power-play goal by Nick Foligno to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. The 35-year old netminder turned away the remainder of the shots and finished with a .943 save percentage. Reimer, despite this strong game, still remains the backup to Alex Lyon. While his performance was encouraging, it's unclear when he will see his next start.