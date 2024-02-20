Raymond registered one goal and one assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Raymond potted his goal in the second period from a rebound off of Joey Daccord's pads that gave Detroit a 2-1 lead. With the game on the line in overtime, Raymond provided a drop pass for Dylan Larkin, who then fed Ben Chiarot in the slot for the game-winner. This was the second multi-point game in a row for Raymond and his 13th of the year. He is now sitting at 16 goals on the season, putting him in a position to best his career high of 23 set during his rookie campaign in 2021-22.