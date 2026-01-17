Red Wings' Marco Kasper: Two-point effort Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kasper scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
It was the 21-year-old's first multi-point performance since Oct. 30. Kasper has endured a rough sophomore slump in 2025-26, managing just four goals and eight points in 48 games, and without a consistent spot in the top six or on a power-play unit, it'll be tough for him to turn things around.
