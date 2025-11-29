Lyon stopped 18 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-0 loss to New Jersey.

Lyon built a solid performance through two periods before he allowed three goals in the third. With the loss, the 32-year-old goaltender has a 3-6-3 record with a 3.23 GAA and a .899 save percentage through 13 outings this season. After a decent start to the campaign, Lyon is trending downward in fantasy and hasn't found the win column since Oct. 24. He has also dropped to third on the Sabres' depth chart behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis, who each have two wins or more in November. While Lyon remains off the fantasy radar for the time being, he could become a relevant streaming option if one of Buffalo's other two netminders picks up an injury.