Lyon made 26 saves in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Lyon is on a roll, winning his last nine games. He had to be sharp Saturday, especially in the first two frames, when his teammates made more than a few bad decisions that led to chances. He made 13 saves in the first period alone, and he stood tall on a breakaway and made monster saves on a power play in the second. Lyon is 12-6-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 23 appearances this season.