Lyon will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Lyon has won his last 10 outings while surrendering only 19 goals on 283 shots. He has three straight victories since returning to action from a lower-body injury against Nashville on Jan. 20. Lyon has a 13-6-3 record with a 2.62 GAA, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts in 24 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. Montreal ranks fourth in the league with 3.43 goals per game this season.