Lyon stopped 26 shots Wednesday in the Sabres' 4-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Buffalo never trailed in the contest, as Lyon allowed goals late in the first and second periods after his team had already struck twice in each frame. The veteran netminder has won four of five starts since taking over in the crease for Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen, posting an eye-popping 1.36 GAA and .947 save percentage over that stretch heading into Game 2 on Friday.