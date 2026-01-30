Lyon made 37 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Adrian Kempe re-directed a Kevin Fiala shot past the veteran netminder on a Los Angeles power play midway through the second period, but otherwise Lyon shut down the visitors completely. He's won three straight starts since returning from a lower-body injury, allowing four goals on 98 shots (.959 save percentage), and with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen down dealing with a lower-body injury of his own, Lyon figures to be busy as the Sabres pack in four more games before the Olympic break begins.