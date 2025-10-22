Sabres' Beck Malenstyn: Back with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malenstyn (personal) rejoined the Sabres on Wednesday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Malenstyn missed Monday's 4-2 loss to Montreal. He had been designated as a non-roster player during his absence, but Buffalo reassigned Josh Dunne to AHL Rochester on Wednesday to accommodate Malenstyn's return. The 27-year-old Malenstyn has no points, a minus-2 rating, three shots, 13 hits and four blocks in five outings this year.
More News
-
Sabres' Beck Malenstyn: Dealing with personal matter•
-
Sabres' Beck Malenstyn: Good for start of camp•
-
Sabres' Beck Malenstyn: Won't play in regular-season finale•
-
Sabres' Beck Malenstyn: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Beck Malenstyn: Ends dry spell with helper•
-
Sabres' Beck Malenstyn: Struggling on offense•