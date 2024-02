Johnson was not at practice Friday due to an illness and will be a game-time call, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Johnson has three goals, 88 hits and 65 blocked shots in 48 games this season. The veteran defenseman is playing his first season with the Sabres after playing the last 13 years with the Avalanche. Should Johnson not be available, look for Ryan Johnson to replace him on the third unit, as Owen Power (hand) is likely to miss his sixth consecutive game.