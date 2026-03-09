Zucker recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.

Zucker has scored in three of the Sabres' last four games, and the forward continues to experience a spike in his production with four goals and five points over his last four appearances. However, this comes after a nine-game stretch between Jan. 27 and Feb. 28 in which he only recorded two assists and an even rating. Zucker might be worth keeping close tabs on due to his recent uptick in production, but it's hard to trust him on a steady basis.