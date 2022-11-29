Skinner scored a goal during Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the visiting Lightning.

Skinner, who has five goals and eight points over his past four games, beat goalie Brian Elliott to give the Sabres a 5-3 advantage with 5:41 remaining Monday. It wasn't enough. Along with his 10th tally, the 30-year-old left winger added three shots in 17:45 of ice time against the Lightning. With 22 points in 22 games, Skinner is tied with Alex Tuch for third place in team scoring.