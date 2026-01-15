Norris took a cross-check to the ribs that knocked him out of Wednesday's game versus the Flyers, and he'll be evaluated Thursday prior to the Sabres' game against the Canadiens, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

This confirms Norris avoided a concussion as well as any additional damage to his shoulder, which has been a concern throughout his career. Norris is likely day-to-day at this point, though his evaluation Thursday will provide more information about his status.