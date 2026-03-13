Samuelsson is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable to face Toronto on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Samuelsson missed two games earlier in the year but has been a mainstay in the lineup ever since. In his 64 outings, the 25-year-old blueliner has set new personal bests in goals (12) and assists (24) while averaging a career-high 23:07 of ice time. If Samuelsson does miss out, Zach Metsa could step into the lineup in his stead.