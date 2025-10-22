Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Could resume practicing soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kesselring (lower body) could be back practicing with his teammates by the weekend, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News on Wednesday.
The timeline for Kesselring's return is currently unclear, but an update on his status could come after he resumes practicing. Once he receives the green light to return, he figures to slot into the second-pairing role and will likely replace Zach Metsa in the lineup.
More News
-
Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Lands on IR•
-
Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Ruled out for Opening Night•
-
Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Considered week-to-week•
-
Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Ruled out against Pens•
-
Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Early exit Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Dealt to Buffalo•