Kesselring (lower body) could be back practicing with his teammates by the weekend, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News on Wednesday.

The timeline for Kesselring's return is currently unclear, but an update on his status could come after he resumes practicing. Once he receives the green light to return, he figures to slot into the second-pairing role and will likely replace Zach Metsa in the lineup.

