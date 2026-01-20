Kesselring (ankle) will be a game-time decision against Nashville on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Kesselring sat out Monday's 2-1 loss to Carolina after tweaking his ankle injury. However, he could return to the lineup versus the Predators. He hasn't earned a point in 17 appearances this season while providing 23 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots and 16 hits.