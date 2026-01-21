Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kesselring (ankle) won't play against Nashville on Tuesday.
Kesselring will miss his second straight game after tweaking his ankle injury. However, the issue isn't believed to be serious. He hasn't picked up a point in 17 appearances this season while collecting 23 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots and 16 hits.
