Kesselring (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's clash in Columbus, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Kesselring was not at practice Friday. Head coach Lindy Ruff said after practice that Kesselring will be re-evaluated Saturday after seeing how he is feeling. Kesselring has 22 blocked shots, 14 hits and nary a point in 16 appearances with the Sabres this season. Jacob Bryson could enter the lineup if Kesselring is unable to play.