Power tallied a goal, registered two assists, had two shots on goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins.

Monday was Power's best all-around performance this season as he filled the stat sheet in almost all areas. His goal was the lone goal of the second period and would ultimately send the game to overtime. Both of Power's assists were on separate power plays where the latter of his two helpers was a shot redirected by Alex Tuch for the game-winning goal. With his performance Monday, Power is up to seven goals, 28 assists, 122 shots on net and 100 blocks in 66 appearances this season. The 22-year-old blueliner set a new career high in goals Monday and tied his career high for points in a season with 35 tallies. Power ranks third on the Sabres in helpers and has a bright future in the NHL. In fantasy, Power is heating up and has good value in deeper leagues with the postseason approaching.