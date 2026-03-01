Benson notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Benson returned from an upper-body injury that cost him four games. The 20-year-old winger was on the fourth line Saturday, though he saw a decent 13:39 of ice time. He was in a top-six role for much of January, but he may need to get up to speed again -- while he didn't miss many games, he was out for nearly a month due to the Olympic break. Benson has seven goals, a career-high 20 assists, 75 shots on net, 23 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 43 appearances this season.