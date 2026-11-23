Benson scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

This was Benson's first multi-point appearance since Oct. 31 against the Kings, and he extended his point streak to four contests. Benson set up both of Tage Thompson's second-period goals, including a cross-ice feed during a 5-on-3 advantage, before sealing the victory with his fourth goal of the season. The winger has 21 points through 24 appearances, including 17 assists, and his growing chemistry with Thompson is particularly encouraging.