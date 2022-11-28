DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

DeBrincat tallied at 12:17 of the second period to put the Senators ahead 2-1. The goal was his first in five games, but he picked up an assist in each of his two previous outings to keep his offense steady. The winger is up to six tallies, 17 points (nine on the power play), 76 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-7 rating through 21 contests, primarily playing in a second-line role.