Forsberg allowed three goals on 18 shots during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the visiting Devils.

Forsberg, who has garnered one win in his past seven starts (1-5-1), earned a quick exit three minutes into the second period Saturday, trailing 3-0. The 29-year-old netminder was relieved by Cal Talbot, who turned aside 16 of 17 shots the rest of the way. Forsberg (4-7-1) earned 22 wins with a 2.82 GAA last season, but his current GAA has ballooned to 3.51.