Giroux scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Giroux was dominant on special teams. He helped open the scoring with a secondary assist on Brady Tkachuk's first goal of the game on the power play. Late in the first period and the Blue Jackets on the power play, Giroux snapped a shorty top shelf over the glove of Daniil Tarasov to give his team three consecutive goals in the frame. His third point was on Brady Tkachuk's hat trick goal on the power play once again. This was his first multi-point game since Jan. 16.