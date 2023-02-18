Giroux registered a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Giroux jumped out on a breakaway and deked goalie Petr Mrazek for his 22nd goal and 50th point of the season. The venerable veteran is averaging 0.93 points per game in his debut campaign with Ottawa, and fantasy managers have been treated to seven goals and four assists from Giroux in the past 10 games.