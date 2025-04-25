Giroux scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto. He added an assist.

Giroux fluttered a wrist shot from the point on a second-period, 5-on-3 power play that got past a screened Anthony Stolarz. The 37-year-old winger has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, but it hasn't been enough to carry the Sens to victory. The Leafs lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 on Saturday.