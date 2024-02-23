Batherson had two assists in a 4-1 win over Dallas on Thursday.

The points snapped a five-game scoring drought. Batherson has scuffled over the last month with six points over his last 14 games dating back to Jan 20. And that has stalled his overall production. Batherson has 41 points in 54 games this season, but 35 of those came in his first 40 contests. He's still on pace to match his career-best 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) from last season, but we're a bit leary that his recent slow pace may lower his offensive expectations this year.