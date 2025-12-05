Batherson scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

It was Batherson's first multi-point performance in over a month, and his first points on the power play since Oct, 27. The 27-year-old winger has two goals and three points in the first two games of December, but that comes on the heels of a sluggish stretch in which he managed just three goals and six points over the final 12 contests in November. On the season, Batherson's up to 10 goals and 24 points in 24 games as he looks to reach the 70-point plateau for the first time in his career.