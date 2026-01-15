Cozens scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Cozens did all of his work in a four-goal first period for the Senators. One of his helpers came on the power play as well. The 24-year-old had gone 10 contests without a multi-point effort, earning just one goal and three assists in that span. For the season, the center has 13 goals, 21 helpers, 108 shots on net, 126 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-15 rating across 46 appearances.