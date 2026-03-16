Senators' Dylan Cozens: Tallies in high-scoring win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cozens scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.
Cozens provided an insurance goal in the third period as the Senators pulled away from the Sharks late in the contest. The 25-year-old had gone three games without a point. He's up to 24 goals, 50 points, 157 shots on net, 183 hits, 51 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 66 appearances this season, mainly in a second-line role.
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