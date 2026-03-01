Cozens scored twice and had an assist in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Cozens is in the midst of his best season since 2022-23, when he tallied 31 goals and 37 assists in 81 games with Buffalo. His second goal in Saturday's win, which came on the power play, was his 20th of the season. Cozens has been especially effective with the man advantage, with 25 of his points and 11 of his goals coming on power-play situations. He also has 343 faceoff wins, and his 53.5 winning percentage is an improvement over his career average of 48.4 percent.