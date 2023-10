Brannstrom sustained a concussion and will be returning to Ottawa on Friday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Brannstrom won't be available to face the Penguins on Saturday but it could certainly be longer as he recovers from his concussion. The fact that he was immediately able to travel home could be an indication it won't be a long-term absence. Still, any missing blueliner is a problem for the team right now with both Thomas Chabot (hand) and Artem Zub (upper body) also shelved.