Reimer will start Monday's road game against the Rangers, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports.

Reimer has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, as Monday's start will be his third since the Olympic break. However, he's been effective over a limited sample, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .943 save percentage across his last two outings. The Rangers are generating 2.79 goals per game this year, which is the seventh-worst mark in the NHL.