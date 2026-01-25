Reimer stopped 15 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.

The veteran netminder looked a little shaky on a Taylor Hall goal in the first period, as a fairly harmless-looking shot found its way through Reimer's five-hole, but he had little chance on the other three pucks that got past him. Reimer hasn't done much to stabilize the Sens' crease since joining the team, going 1-2-1 in four starts with a 3.32 GAA and .871 save percentage, but he'll continue to carry the load until Linus Ullmark (personal) is ready to get back into the lineup.