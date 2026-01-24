Reimer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he will protect the home net against Carolina on Saturday.

Reimer stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Nashville, with the fifth goal being an empty-netter. He has a 1-1-1 record while surrendering nine goals on 82 shots through three outings with Ottawa this season. Carolina is tied for fourth in the league with 3.37 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.