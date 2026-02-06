Senators' James Reimer: Light work in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reimer stopped 15 of 16 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.
Reimer has gone just 2-2-0 over his last four outings despite facing than fewer than 20 shots in each of those games. He's allowed 12 goals in that span. The 37-year-old is at a 3-3-1 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .870 save percentage. He's in the backup role for the Senators, though Linus Ullmark (illness) figures to make most of the starts after the Olympic break.
