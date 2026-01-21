Reimer made 21 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 37-year-old netminder picked up his first win of the season, in his second start for the Senators. Reimer has allowed five goals on 56 shots in his first two outings and will get a look as the No. 1 in net for Ottawa while Linus Ullmark (personal) remains away from the team. Hunter Shepard is currently on the roster as his backup over Leevi Merilainen, who was sent to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.