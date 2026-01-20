Reimer will defend the road crease in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Reimer will look to build off a decent debut, where he helped earn the Senators a point in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss in Detroit. With Leevi Merilainen sent down to the AHL on Tuesday, Reimer will likely be viewed as the No. 1 option between the pipes for Ottawa until Linus Ullmark (personal) returns to action. Tuesday's game has Reimer pitted against the Blue Jackets, who rank 20th in the league with 2.98 goals per game.