Reimer will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Reimer has gone 2-2-1 over his first five outings with the Senators. His most recent game was a 5-2 win over the Avalanche on Wednesday, though he faced just 18 shots. Reimer lost to the Hurricanes in his start before that, giving up four goals on 19 shots, so this is likely to be a challenging matchup for him.