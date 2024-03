Korpisalo turned aside 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Ottawa was down 2-1 headed into the third period. but Korpisalo made some big stops down the stretch and nearly picked up the win in regulation, only to get beaten on the power play by Bo Horvat with 38 seconds left. Brady Tkachuk then found the winner in the final minute of OT. Korpisalo is up to 15 wins on the season, and he's gone 2-1-1 over his last four starts with a .919 save percentage.