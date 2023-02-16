Norris had successful surgery on his shoulder a few weeks ago and will be ready for the start of training camp, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Norris managed to play only eight games this season, opening the season with five games and then he tried to return in mid-January, where he played three more games before he was shut down for the season. Norris ended the season with two goals and an assist, after an outstanding sophomore season in 2021-22, when he had 35 goals and 20 assists in 66 games. He is expected to be fully recovered next season, so throw out this season and draft him according to what he did last year.