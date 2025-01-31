Norris supplied a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.
Norris' goal came on a penalty shot in the second period and helped the Senators stake a 3-1 lead before the Capitals roared back to tie the game in the third. The 25-year-old has notched four goals and seven points in his last nine games.
